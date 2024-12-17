NZ A Step Closer To Being A Superpower In Agricultural Genetics

ACT is welcoming the first-reading passage of the Gene Technology Bill, which delivers on an ACT coalition commitment to liberalise genetic engineering laws.

ACT’s Science, Innovation and Technology spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar says:

"I remember standing up as an Opposition MP in 2019 laying out a proposal that is effectively replicated in the bill now before Parliament today. Back then, I was advised to use the euphemism “biotechnology” instead of genetic modification to avoid a fearful knee-jerk reaction. How far we have come.

“We are now bringing New Zealand into the 21st century. Modernised genetic engineering laws mean our brightest scientific minds will be freer to make advancements that will lift human flourishing, improve environmental outcomes, and create major commercial opportunities.

"Earlier this year, I surveyed New Zealand scientists with research involving genetic engineering. Their work is inspiring. Kiwis are using genetic technology to develop cancer treatments, combat crop diseases, advance new industries, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. One respondent was using genetic technology to understand the cognitive processes of insects and applying this knowledge to artificial intelligence.

"We should be empowering these talented people, but current settings effectively bar many scientists from testing and commercialising their work. Even those working on the most routine projects sacrifice time and resources to fulfil compliance processes.

“New Zealand should be a superpower in agricultural and horticultural genetics. But current restrictions have led to absurd outcomes. In one case local scientists developed a red-fleshed apple but weren’t allowed to taste test that apple in New Zealand, and had to fly to the US to taste it instead.

“I look forward to the select committee stage of this legislation, because it is crucial that we ensure regulation is proportionate to risk. Australia’s framework is a good reference point, but our system should not just be as good as Australia’s, it should be better.”

