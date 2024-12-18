Will Party Leaders Let MPs Think For Themselves On Easter Trading?

With Parliament scheduled to debate a bill to liberalise Easter Trading rules today, the bill’s sponsor is making an appeal to party leaders to allow their MPs a free vote rather than whipping against the bill.

“The Speaker has allowed a conscience vote on my bill,” says Cameron Luxton. “This is in line with a long-standing convention in New Zealand politics, in which MPs take a stand individually on matters that touch on alcohol or religion, after consulting with their communities and their own consciences.

“Party leaders could however opt to subvert this tradition and – formally or informally – whip MPs to vote along party lines. I think that would be a great shame. A genuine conscience vote is a rare opportunity for MPs to put their values on display and to explain their position on an issue without hiding behind the shield of a party line.

“I don’t believe Easter Trading is a partisan issue. Modernising Easter Trading has support from Kiwis across the political spectrum, and my bill ensures that businesses can serve customers over Easter while extending existing protections for workers who choose not to work.

“If party leaders tell their MPs how to vote on my bill, this fact – and the reason for it – needs to be explained.”

Note:

The Repeal of Good Friday and Easter Sunday as Restricted Trading Days (Shop Trading and Sale of Alcohol) Amendment Bill may come up for debate today during Parliament’s extending sitting hours. It is likely, however, that the final speeches and vote for the first reading will not occur until next year.

The Bill allows shops to open, and hospitality venues to serve alcohol, nationwide on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. A Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll found 64% of New Zealanders support allowing shops to open on these days. The Bill retains the existing employee protections that apply in respect of Easter Sunday and extends these protections to Good Friday. The Bill has the support of Retail NZ, and media may also wish to approach Hospitality New Zealand or other retailers for comment.

