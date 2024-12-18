ECE No Place To Cut Corners

The Ministry of Regulation’s report into Early Childhood Education (ECE) in Aotearoa raises serious concerns about the possibility of lowering qualification requirements, undermining quality and risking worse outcomes for tamariki, whānau, and kaiako.

“The Government is trying to cut corners on the education of our tamariki, setting them up to fail while setting up businesses for boosted profits,” says Green Party spokesperson for Early Childhood Education, Benjamin Doyle.

“Every child in Aotearoa deserves the best start in life. That demands an ECE system that places tamariki at its core, with highly qualified kaiako who are valued and supported.

“The report, released today, recommends what it calls “greater flexibility in workforce qualifications” to support access to ECE. This is a huge concern. Reducing qualification requirements in ECE poses a serious risk to quality, leading to reduced outcomes for children and undermining professionalism of the workforce.

“David Seymour and his Ministry of Regulation are laser focussed on how to make ECE more profitable for corporate chains, rather than prioritising what we know works: delivering child-centred education that nurtures our youngest learners. This profit-driven lens risks compromising the care and education our tamariki deserve.

“Further, this obsession with perceived ‘red tape’ will do nothing to address the core challenges faced by ECEs, such as rising fees and chronic underfunding.

“This report neglects the importance of the work being done by ECE kaiako, who are already under immense pressure due to high workloads, poor ratios, and lack of investment into their pay, training, and wellbeing. This report indicates they could be pushed even further.

“Our ECE kaiako are already consistently undermined, undervalued, and underpaid. Yet, this report pits parents against teachers, framing the issue as one of cost, rather than quality. We won’t stand for it. Children deserve the best start in life, and that requires qualified, well-supported, and well-resourced teachers who are empowered to provide high-quality care and education.

“ECE is not somewhere we can afford to cut corners. This is about the wellbeing of our youngest citizens. Research quite clearly shows that the first 1000 days are foundational to a child’s early development.

“We need a system that places tamariki at the heart of decision-making, prioritising their needs as well as those of kaiako and whānau.

“The Green Party will continue to back kaiako and fight for a system that invests in tamariki and their whānau from day one–one which supports qualified teachers, fair pay, and teacher-to-child ratios that enable tamariki to thrive,” says Benjamin Doyle.

The Govt’s full report can be found here: Regulatory Review of Early Childhood Education – full report | Ministry for Regulation

