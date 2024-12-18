Diverse Skills In Community Trust Appointments

Hon Shane Jones

Associate Minister of Finance

A total of 41 appointments and reappointments have been made to the 12 community trusts around New Zealand that serve their regions, Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones says.

“These trusts, and the communities they serve from the Far North to the deep south, will benefit from the rich experience, knowledge, and relationships the appointees bring.

“These people collectively bring expertise in education, business, healthcare, community services, marketing, sports, governance, law, environmental protection, grant allocation, and community development to the trusts.

“The 12 community trusts of New Zealand are the custodians of more than $3.5 billion of investments and together grant around $100m into thousands of organisations throughout the country each year,” Mr Jones says.

“The work done by the trusts helps build strong and empowered communities. Strong communities are good for the regions, and good for New Zealand. These people appointed and reappointed to the various boards are the kaitiaki of their communities. I thank them for accepting the challenge and offering their wisdom and expertise.

“I also express my gratitude to those who have ended terms on the community trusts of New Zealand.”

The following appointments have been made:

Foundation North: Walter Wells, Vijay Goel, Nicholas Albrecht

Walter Wells, Vijay Goel, Nicholas Albrecht Waikato Community Trust: Metua Tangaroa-Daniel-Malietoa, Ken Williamson, Mike Garrett, Glenda Taituha-Toka, Sarah Ulmer ONZM

Metua Tangaroa-Daniel-Malietoa, Ken Williamson, Mike Garrett, Glenda Taituha-Toka, Sarah Ulmer ONZM Eastern and Central Community Trust: John Bunny, Rena Kohere, Rodney Wong, Ashleigh Gilmore

John Bunny, Rena Kohere, Rodney Wong, Ashleigh Gilmore Bay of Plenty Community Trust: Tane Phillips, Tania Cutfield, Danielle Auld, Rose Hiha-Agnew, Nicola De Latour

Tane Phillips, Tania Cutfield, Danielle Auld, Rose Hiha-Agnew, Nicola De Latour Toi Foundation: Liana Poutu, Dianne Mason

Liana Poutu, Dianne Mason Whanganui Community Fund: Annette Main, Douglas Wynne Wilson, Hinemoa Ransom-Boyd, Kathy Cunningham

Annette Main, Douglas Wynne Wilson, Hinemoa Ransom-Boyd, Kathy Cunningham Wellington Community Fund: Sophie Tukukino, Madison Burgess-Smith

Sophie Tukukino, Madison Burgess-Smith West Coast Community Trust: Mark Jones

Mark Jones Rātā Foundation: David Jessep, Dean Percy

David Jessep, Dean Percy Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury: Mark Adams, Rawiri Morunga

Mark Adams, Rawiri Morunga Otago Community Trust: Michael Stevens, Rebecca Williams, Jeremy Chang, Stacey Honeywill, Rachel Bird

Michael Stevens, Rebecca Williams, Jeremy Chang, Stacey Honeywill, Rachel Bird Community Trust South: Warren Skerrett, Bridgette Smith, Bharat Thakurta, Samuel Grant, Maria Pera, Margot Hishon.

Notes:

Terms for appointees are four years.

Community trusts are governed by the Community Trusts Act 1999. They manage large investment portfolios and distribute grants for charitable, cultural, philanthropic and recreational purposes within their respective boundaries.

