Levelling The Playing Field For Media Advertising

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Media & Communications

Legislation that will repeal all advertising restrictions for broadcasters on Sundays and public holidays has passed through first reading in Parliament today, Media Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“As a growing share of audiences get their news and entertainment from streaming services, these restrictions have become increasingly redundant. New Zealand on Air data shows this year YouTube was the most popular platform in the country, reaching 44 per cent of the population daily.

“We need to level the playing field by ensuring local media companies are not disadvantaged by restricted advertising times that don’t apply to digital streaming platforms.

“Industry estimates show this change could generate approximately $6 million annually, and any lost opportunities for revenue are significant in the current tight financial context.

“This action is part of a package I announced in July to better support New Zealand’s media and content production sector, and comes as we assess how we will proceed with the proposed Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill.

“New Zealand’s media sector has been calling for this change for a long time, and this Government is listening.”

Notes:

Section 81 of the Broadcasting Act 1989 currently prohibits broadcast television advertising on Sunday and Anzac Day mornings between 6am and noon, and both television and radio broadcast advertising on Christmas Day, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.

