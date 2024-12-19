Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Boosts Support For Avian Influenza Response

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Andrew Hoggard
Minister for Biosecurity

The Government is backing the response into high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Otago, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

“Cabinet has approved new funding of $20 million to enable MPI to meet unbudgeted ongoing expenses associated with the H7N6 response including rigorous scientific testing of samples at the enhanced PC3 laboratory at Wallacevillein Wellington, ongoing surveillance, and to cover compensation costs.”

The Biosecurity Act enables Biosecurity New Zealand to instruct a farmer to depopulate a shed or farm, or to impose controls on their operations to prevent the spread of an unwanted organism.

“Testing and monitoring to date show no signs of HPAI in chicken farms outside of Mainland Poultry’s commercial free-range egg farm at Hillgrove in Otago.

“The farm remains under strict biosecurity controls as it undergoes intense cleaning and decontamination that will continue over the next several weeks after depopulation finished last week.”

About 200,000 chickens at the property were humanely culled after HPAI H7N6 was detected on 1 December.

“HPAI has not been found anywhere else in New Zealand, there is still work to do and we are prepared to take action should any issue arise, but we are on track to stamp this out,” says Andrew Hoggard.

“The Mainland Poultry detection triggered a swift and extensive response from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), involving more than 200 staff.

“As part of the response, around 1,400 samples have been received for testing and analysis to date at MPI’s internationally recognised laboratory at Wallaceville.”

The response effort, which will continue through enhanced surveillance into the New Year, has resulted in extra, unbudgeted costs for MPI. Mainland Poultry has also incurred costs and lost income.

“Officials will work through the compensation process with the farmer. I thank the farmer and poultry industry for working together with MPI in this response and for helping farmers to have strong biosecurity measures in place."

