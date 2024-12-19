More Cancer Drugs Announced - National Delivers Again

Kidney, blood and lung cancer drugs are the latest treatments being rolled out as a result of National getting $604 million extra funding for Pharmac in June.

“Already, around 38,000 New Zealanders are able to benefit from the cancer and other drugs delivered by that massive funding boost,” says health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti.

“Pharmac has today announced five more very exciting proposals for funded cancer medicines, intended to kick off from 1 April if approved,” says Dr Reti.

“Around 150 Kiwis living with cancer would benefit from today’s announcement.

“National campaigned on delivering a game changer for cancer meds and we have delivered. In government, National is very proud of the work Pharmac is doing, and the way our announcements are helping make a real difference for Kiwis facing the biggest battle of their lives.

“I hear from New Zealanders with cancer about how much more they want to do with their lives and the lives of their families, and I understand the support they need to get through this.

“Pharmac can only consider funding medicines like these following our $604 million medicine budget increase in June 2024.

“Since receiving that additional funding, Pharmac has already funded 34 medicines for different health conditions and is currently considering 16 more, including those announced today” says Dr Reti.

There’s more information on the Pharmac website: www.pharmac.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

