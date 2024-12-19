Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
More Gangs Added To Gangs Act List

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Mark Mitchell
Minister of Police

Two more criminal gangs will be subject to the raft of laws passed by the Coalition Government that give Police more powers to disrupt gang activity, and the intimidation they impose in our communities, Police Minister Mark Mitchell says.

Following an Order passed by Cabinet, from 3 February 2025 the gangs known as the “TwoEight Brotherhood” and the “Bloods” will be added to the Gangs Act list, bringing the total number of “Identified Gangs” in the Gangs Act to 37.

“This means the public display of their insignia will be prohibited, and their members subject to Police dispersal notices, and court issued non-consorting orders.

“Repeat offenders continually convicted of displaying their patches in public will be subject to a court order, prohibiting them from possessing any gang insignia either in public or private for five years.

“Greater weight will also be given to gang membership at sentencing, enabling courts to enact more severe punishments,” says Mr Mitchell.

“We have shown through the laws we’ve passed since coming into Government that gangs are not above the law, and that we are backing Police with the tools they need to go after criminal gangs.

“Police are doing an outstanding job of enforcing our new gang laws, and the message is very clear - if you break the law, expect a response.

“This Government is serious about restoring law and order, backing Police with more powers and tools to tackle gangs, disrupt criminal behaviour, and keep Kiwis safe."

Notes:

  • The Order was approved by Cabinet on 16 December and comes into force 3 February 2025.
  • The inclusion of these gangs will mean it will be an offence to display TwoEight Brotherhood and Bloods insignia in a public place.

Criteria to be listed as an identified gang:

  • A common name or identifying signs, symbols, or representations.
  • Are currently active in New Zealand.
  • Members or associates who within the previous five years committed a category 3 or category 4 offence, including serious violence, firearms, and drug dealing.

