Government To Celebrate Waitangi Day Around NZ

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

The Government will have senior representatives at Waitangi Day events around the country, including at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, but next year Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has chosen to take part in celebrations elsewhere.

“It has always been my intention to celebrate Waitangi Day around the country with different iwi,” says Mr Luxon.

“I have been in Waitangi the last two years, including in my first year as Prime Minister, so next year I have decided to head to another part of the country.

“Waitangi Day is of national importance, and I am keen to join New Zealanders celebrating it in other regions.

“I have spoken to Waitangi National Trust chair Pita Tipene and wished them all the best for their event in Waitangi.”

Mr Luxon will not attend the National Iwi Chairs Forum in Waitangi on February 4, but met with Iwi Leaders in Wellington earlier today.

“It was a very positive and productive discussion. There are a number of areas where the Government and Māori are already working together, for example in health, housing, infrastructure and climate adaptation.

“There is a lot of great work being done by iwi throughout the country and there are many opportunities for us to work together and do so much more.”

In the last year the Government has:

Partnered with Māori organisations, including Whanau Ora, to deliver more than 69,000 vaccinations as part of the Immunising our Tamariki programme.

Included 20 significant Iwi or Māori led or partnered projects on the Fast Track list.

Invested $82 million into Māori Housing providers to build 198 new houses.

Invested $35 million to help deliver 100 affordable rental homes in partnership with Waikato-Tainui.

Advanced eight Treaty settlements.

Invested more than $25 million into significant sites – Parihaka, Rātana and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Returned the Kaitaia Airport to Ngāi Takoto and Ngāti Kahu hapū.

Details of where the Prime Minister will spend Waitangi Day will be announced closer to the time.

