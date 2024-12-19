Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appointments To The ENZ Board

Thursday, 19 December 2024, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Penny Simmonds
Minister for Tertiary Education
and Skills

Tertiary Education and Skills Minister, Penny Simmonds, has announced a new appointment to the board of Education New Zealand (ENZ).

Dr Erik Lithander has been appointed as a new member of the ENZ board for a three-year term until 30 January 2028.

“I would like to welcome Dr Erik Lithander to the ENZ board,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Dr Lithander, an experienced international education specialist, brings strategic insight from his work at several international universities and participating in international advisory groups, that will make a significant contribution."

Current board member, Mr Tony Gray MNZM JP, has been appointed to the position of Deputy Chair until 31 October 2027.

“I want to thank Tony for his continued service. His deep knowledge of complex operating environments, strategic thinking and sound governance experience are invaluable to the ENZ board,” Ms Simmonds says.

ENZ supports the growth and success of New Zealand’s international education sector.

“Enabling a thriving and globally connected New Zealand through world-class international education is a government priority. We want to be connecting and competing with the rest of the world more – not less.” Ms Simmonds says.

"I would like to thank outgoing board member Ziena Jalil for her contribution, and I look forward to working with Dr Lithander as his term begins.”

© Scoop Media

