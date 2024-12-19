Why Not Both? Luxon Shuns Waitangi Celebrations

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is running away from problems of his own creation, with his decision not to go to Waitangi.

“Waitangi Day is an incredibly special time of year, and being able to go up and celebrate where the Treaty was first signed is a privilege,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“This decision by Christopher Luxon shows that he is not willing to stand on his own track record, and defend the decisions his Government is making.

“That’s because despite all of his rhetoric, he knows his decisions have made life more difficult for Māori in New Zealand. He is running away from problems of his own creation.

“Christopher Luxon could easily do both – go up to Waitangi and join in some of the celebrations in the lead up to Waitangi Day and be part of the pōwhiri. He can then go and celebrate Waitangi Day elsewhere.

“But he’s choosing not to. It shows that he is not willing to honour the Treaty of Waitangi despite his claims he would as Prime Minister,” Chris Hipkins said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

