National Buries 1019 Planned Homes

It’s been revealed that National has cancelled 60 percent of its housing projects planned before mid-2025 amidst housing woes.

“Instead of putting spades in the ground to build more homes, National is scrapping plans to build more than 1000 homes for families,” Labour’s Housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“National has an appalling record on public housing. They promised this time would be different. But it’s same old same old - cut the housing budget, cancel projects, and stop people from applying to keep the numbers down.

“Officials have confirmed the need for housing hasn’t reduced, so it’s clear this could result in more homelessness.

“National said they’d build more social houses than the last government and that they’d build net 1000 social houses a year in Auckland.

“Yet with more than a billion dollars siphoned from the housing budget and a projected significant drop in homes in Auckland, culminating in a net 285 reduction by 2026 – we’re seeing now it was nothing but fibs.

“History is repeating itself under National and it’ll be struggling families who pay the price,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

