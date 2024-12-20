Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Buries 1019 Planned Homes

Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

It’s been revealed that National has cancelled 60 percent of its housing projects planned before mid-2025 amidst housing woes.

“Instead of putting spades in the ground to build more homes, National is scrapping plans to build more than 1000 homes for families,” Labour’s Housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“National has an appalling record on public housing. They promised this time would be different. But it’s same old same old - cut the housing budget, cancel projects, and stop people from applying to keep the numbers down.

“Officials have confirmed the need for housing hasn’t reduced, so it’s clear this could result in more homelessness.

“National said they’d build more social houses than the last government and that they’d build net 1000 social houses a year in Auckland.

“Yet with more than a billion dollars siphoned from the housing budget and a projected significant drop in homes in Auckland, culminating in a net 285 reduction by 2026 – we’re seeing now it was nothing but fibs.

“History is repeating itself under National and it’ll be struggling families who pay the price,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 