New Housing Developments Able To Progress More Quickly

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Land Information

Improvements in the average time it takes to process survey and title applications means housing developments can progress more quickly, Minister for Land Information Chris Penk says.

“The government is resolutely focused on improving the building and construction pipeline,” Mr Penk says.

“Applications to issue titles and subdivide land are a key part of the building development process and are required before settlement can occur. Delays in processing these applications can put entire housing developments on hold, contributing to increased costs and longer build times.

“It currently takes around 569 days to build a house in New Zealand. In the midst of a housing crisis, this is not good enough.

“It is promising that by focusing on the basics Land Information New Zealand has improved the time it takes to process survey and title applications.

“Applications have been processed 20 per cent faster this year on average compared to 2023. Last year, it took on average more than ten days to complete a survey transaction. This has now reduced to eight days. Similarly, title applications are now processed on average two days faster.

“These improvements have been achieved through a greater focus on core services including improved frontline services by expediting subdivision transactions and optimising resource allocation.

“While feedback on the ground is that some applications are still taking too long, this is a positive step in the right direction.

“Simplifying and speeding up survey and title processing is part of our wider efforts across government to improve public services and make it easier and more attractive to build, so we can Kiwis can benefit from more affordable housing.”

