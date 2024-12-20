Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister’s Plan For Tertiary Sector A Backwards Step

Friday, 20 December 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Returning to the model that was failing for most polytechnics and Institutes of Technology is not the answer.

“Te Pukenga was set up because it was increasingly difficult for polytechnics and Institutes of Technology to survive alone,” Labour’s tertiary education spokesperson Deborah Russell said.

“All the feedback I’ve heard from the sector was that Te Pukenga had turned a corner and was starting to deliver. It took longer than it should, we acknowledge that – but it is the right approach.

“Instead, Minister Penny Simmonds is ignoring the voice of the sector. She has gone against the advice of her officials and her own specialist advisors. They told her to form regional groups of polytechs so that the institutions could draw on each other’s strengths and ultimately be financially viable.

“She says institutions can become autonomous if they are financially viable, but just two weeks ago the Education and Workforce Select Committee was told that only two former Institutes of Technology and Polytechs could stand on their own.

“We welcome the Minister’s proposal to consult more about models for on-the-job training. But it would be good to know whether or not she will actually follow the advice of the sector and her own experts, or just impose her own predetermined views on this as she has done for Te Pukenga.

“What she is doing is taking the sector apart again and creating more disruption. This is tough on students and tough on staff, and will ultimately take the sector backwards.

“I hope the Minister takes the summer break to reflect and comes back in the new year with more of an open mind to what this sector actually needs,” Deborah Russell said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 