Drive Safely This Summer

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government is urging Kiwis to drive safely this summer and reminding motorists that Police will be out in force to enforce the road rules, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This time of year can be stressful and result in poor decision-making on our roads. Whether you are travelling to see loved ones, embarking on a road trip with friends, or exploring all that New Zealand has to offer, please take care and drive responsibly,” Mr Brown says.

“You can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime, on the road. They will be out to deter any dangerous behaviour that impacts the safety of road users including speeding, driver impairment, and ensuring road users are wearing their seatbelts.

“Drive to the conditions. Don’t put yourselves and others at risk. If you’re having a drink this holiday season, don’t drive.

“Drunk and drugged drivers are the highest contributors to deaths on our roads, and the Government is focussed on increased enforcement and providing new tools to police to reduce alcohol and drug related deaths on our roads.”

Over 850,000 more alcohol breath tests were undertaken on our roads in 2023/24 compared to the previous year with a new increased target set of 3.3 million alcohol breath tests and screenings per year.

“We know alcohol breath testing and drug testing are incredibly effective at saving lives. That is why we are prioritising road policing and enforcement to improve road safety,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Government is also progressing legislation to enable roadside oral fluid drug testing to be rolled out in 2025. The oral fluid testing will give the Police the power to screen drivers for drugs at the roadside using oral fluid testing devices, similar to drink-driving enforcement.

“Plan ahead. Check the weather conditions, determine where you’re going to have breaks, and ensure you’re not under the influence when you get behind the wheel,” Mr Brown says.

The official 2024 Christmas New Year holiday period begins 4pm on Tuesday 24 December 2024 and ends 6am on Friday 3 January 2025.

Note:

To increase road safety, the Government has committed $1.3 billion to the Road Policing Investment Programme (2024-2027), which includes:

increased alcohol breath tests and screenings, with a target of 3.3 million per year

a focus on high-risk times with a requirement that 65 percent of breath tests are done at high or extreme alcohol risk times

funding to deliver and implement roadside drug testing with a target of 50,000 tests per year once the new regime is implemented

focussing speed offences on open roads and high-risk locations

performance-based funding to ensure targets are met.

© Scoop Media

