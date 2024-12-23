Be Wise Around Water This Summer

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Sport & Recreation

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for ACC

Kiwis planning a swim or heading out on a boat this summer should remember to stop and think about water safety, Sport & Recreation Minister Chris Bishop and ACC and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey say.

“New Zealand’s beaches, lakes and rivers are some of the most beautiful in the world and are part of many Kiwi families’ summer plans – including mine,” Mr Bishop says.

“While Instagram feeds fill up with snaps of happy Kiwis frolicking in and on the waves, sadly we know that, statistically speaking, an average of 36 families will experience the devastation of a loved one’s preventable drowning this summer.

“So our message to you this summer is to take personal responsibility for protecting your family from that heartbreak.

“Fortunately there are some easy steps you can take to to keep yourself and your loved ones safe around the water. New Zealand’s water safety code was updated this year, and following the ‘five ways to survive’ can prevent tragedy.

“Always find the safest place to swim – much of our coastline is treacherous and many places don’t have lifeguard patrols, so always try to swim on patrolled beaches. If you’re going out on a boat, wear a lifejacket. It’s not rocket science and it saves lives, so get on board with water safety this summer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Earlier this year the Government announced an investment of $63.6 million to Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand so they can continue their important work of keeping people safe in, on, and around the water,” Mr Doocey says.

“These largely volunteer-driven frontline water safety organisations have saved countless lives and will save many more. The funding increase is helping to cover increases to operational expenses for both organisations as well as rescue equipment, facilities and maintenance.

“But amazing as our Coastguard and Surf Life Saving volunteers are, there’s only so much they can do unless the rest of us play our part. So, this summer please help them by swimming at a patrolled beach during patrolled hours.

“If you’re heading out on a boat, even if you’re a strong swimmer, bear in mind that of the 17 people who drowned in a boating incident so far this year, Water Safety NZ reports that just one of them was wearing a lifejacket.

“Lifejackets save lives, and could save yours – it’s that simple.

“And remember to always keep in close contact with children in or around water. Their safety relies on you being with them to help when things go wrong.

“While our drowning fatalities for 2024 are currently lower than they were at the same time in 2023, keeping the numbers of preventable drowning tragedies down is going to take a combined effort from us all.

“Let’s all have a safe summer in, on and around the water this year.”

Note:

