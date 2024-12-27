Act On Family Violence And Sexual Violence Over The Summer Season

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

“As we head into one of the busiest times of the year for Police, and family violence and sexual violence response services, it’s a good time to remind everyone what to do if they experience violence or are worried about others,” Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour says.

“Christmas can be a stressful time for families, and while family members are spending more time together, they may experience violence or notice the signs of violence in people close to them.

“I urge people to speak up and get help because family violence and sexual violence are crimes that can seriously impact people’s health and wellbeing.

“The summer season should be a fun, safe, time for everybody – including our children. I encourage families to ensure there is a responsible adult keeping an eye on the children, while parents are relaxing and enjoying the festivities.

“Over the holiday period, take care of those around you, manage yourself well and keep an eye on your mates. Being drunk or high is no excuse for hurting or assaulting others.

“I urge everyone to act on family violence and sexual violence. All of us have a part to play in addressing family violence and sexual violence in our homes and communities.

“The summer season is a critical time for everyone to ensure the safety of people around them.”

Get Support Over Summer:

If someone hurts you, you can report it to Police and reach out to the family violence or sexual violence helpline.

Online, text, and phone help is available over the holiday period 24/7 for people impacted by violence or those worried about others.

Call for family violence support anytime on 0800 456 450 and for sexual violence support on 0800 044 334 (or text 4334).

If you have internet access you can get advice, support via webchat and a service finder at www.areyouok.org.nz or www.safetotalk.nz.

Help is also available to people who are worried that their behaviour is hurting or scaring others. Call 0800 456 450 or visit www.changeispossible.org.nz to get advice, support and find what help is available for you.

