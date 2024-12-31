New Year Honours Recognise Services To Survivors Of Abuse In Care

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care Erica Stanford has congratulated the recipients on the New Year 2025 Honours list who have been recognised for their services to survivors of abuse in care.

“The people honoured today continue to remind us of the remarkable strength and bravery from the many who should never have suffered in state and faith-based care. As Lead Coordination Minister, it has been a privilege to have met some of the recipients. I have respected their courage, grace, strength, and persistence in making survivor voices heard and holding the Crown to account,” Ms Stanford says.

The list includes nine appointments as Companions of the King’s Service Order, and seven awards of the King’s Service Medal.

Ms Leoni McInroe of Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngai Tahu, becomes a Companion of the Kings Service Order.

“Her tireless advocacy across 30 years culminated in a formal acknowledgement by the Government of the abuse and torture of children and young people at the Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital Child and Adolescent Unit (Lake Alice Unit). She was actively involved in the Royal Commission of Inquiry and her evidence was central to the findings in the Commission’s case study on the Lake Alice Unit.

Ms Moeapulu Frances Tagaloa also becomes a Companion of the Kings Service Order.

“Frances has advocated for redress for survivors of abuse in the Catholic Church and other faith settings as co-chair of the Survivor Experiences Service Board. She has been a member of the Royal Commission’s Survivor Advisory Group of Experts, the Redress Design Group and a board member of Te Roopū Toiora Trust that provides support for survivors of abuse and their families.”

Mr Paul Andrew Zentveld becomes a Companion of the King’s Service Order.

“Paul has been advocating for the redress for survivors and recognition of events which occurred at the Lake Alice Unit and made the first successful claim on the torture experienced by children to the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

“His contributions have helped highlight the abuse and torture suffered by 362 children and vulnerable adults between 1972 and 1978. His tireless advocacy across several years culminated in a formal acknowledgement and redress for torture by the Government for the abuse and torture of children and young adults at the Lake Alice Unit.

Mr Eugene Ryder of Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Awa, and Tūwharetoa ki Kawerau has been awarded a King’s Service Medal.

Eugene been a long serving advocate and prominent spokesperson for Māori survivors of abuse and has used his personal experience to support other survivors. He has connected communities such as gang communities to the work of the Royal Commission. He co-chairs the Survivor Experiences Service Board and has provided an important and confidential place for people and their families with similar experiences.

“I thank all the recipients on the list for their remarkable contribution and service to New Zealand,” Ms Stanford says.

Note:

Appointments as Companions of the King’s Service Order for services to survivors in abuse in care:

Mr Rūpene Amato, (Ngāti Kahungunu, Nga Ariki Kaiputahi)

Mr James William Goodwin

Associate Professor Tristram Ingham (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Porou)

Ms Leoni McInroe (Ngati Kahungunu, Ngai Tahu)

Mx Paora Moyle (Ngāti Porou ki Wharekāhika)

Ms Moeapulu Frances Eileen Tagaloa

Mr Keith Vernon Wiffin

Mr Gary Williams (Ngāti Porou)

Mr Paul Andrew Zentveld

Awards of the King’s Service Medal for services to survivors in abuse in care:

Ms Kath Coster (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Apa)

Mr Hanz Freiler (Ngai Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Ms Neta Kerepeti (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngatia, Ngāti Mutunga)

Mr Toni Jarvis (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Nga Puhi)

Mr Michael Joseph Ledingham

Mr Eugene Ryder (Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa ki Kawerau)

Mr Darryl William Smith

