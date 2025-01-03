Legislation Needed To Give Hunters A Say On Conservation

As many New Zealanders enjoy time off work this summer exploring conservation land, ACT Conservation spokesperson Cameron Luxton is promoting legislation that would ensure hunters and fishers have representation on the Conservation Authority.

“Hunters and fishers have a deep connection to nature and the environment. We enjoy being in the great outdoors, and we're instrumental in conservation efforts. Every weekend this summer season, thousands of us are out in the bush, and many will contribute to conservation work that would otherwise cost the Department of Conservation and taxpayers billions,” says Mr Luxton.

“From managing deer populations to setting traps for pests, hunters nationwide are active in controlling introduced species, and our activities are influenced by decisions made about the DOC estate.

“Currently, hunters lack representation on the New Zealand Conservation Authority, which comprises 13 members, including representatives from iwi, the Royal Society, Forest and Bird, and Federated Mountain Clubs. Deerstalkers Association members alone dedicate about 184,000 hours annually to conservation activities like habitat restoration, planting, pest control, organized culls, and maintaining backcountry huts and tracks. This is on top of the conservation benefits provided by recreational hunting as a method for game animal management.

“I’ve lodged a bill in Parliament’s ballot that proposes that the Minister of Conservation appoint two additional members to the board—one recommended by the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, and another after consultation with both Fish and Game and the Game Animal Council.

“ACT believes that effective management of DOC lands requires input from those who are boots-on-the-ground, passionate about conservation. Take the Wapiti Foundation, for example, which manages an introduced species in Fiordland, while also maintaining huts, setting traps, and supporting high-value tourism. Giving hunters a stronger voice on the Conservation Authority could foster more beneficial partnerships for both our natural environment and the taxpayer.

“I hope this bill will gain cross-party support in Parliament.”

You can read the full text of the Conservation (Membership of New Zealand Conservation Authority) Amendment Bill here.

A video where Cameron Luxton discusses this bill is available here.

