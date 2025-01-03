Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Legislation Needed To Give Hunters A Say On Conservation

Friday, 3 January 2025, 8:15 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

As many New Zealanders enjoy time off work this summer exploring conservation land, ACT Conservation spokesperson Cameron Luxton is promoting legislation that would ensure hunters and fishers have representation on the Conservation Authority.

“Hunters and fishers have a deep connection to nature and the environment. We enjoy being in the great outdoors, and we're instrumental in conservation efforts. Every weekend this summer season, thousands of us are out in the bush, and many will contribute to conservation work that would otherwise cost the Department of Conservation and taxpayers billions,” says Mr Luxton.

“From managing deer populations to setting traps for pests, hunters nationwide are active in controlling introduced species, and our activities are influenced by decisions made about the DOC estate.

“Currently, hunters lack representation on the New Zealand Conservation Authority, which comprises 13 members, including representatives from iwi, the Royal Society, Forest and Bird, and Federated Mountain Clubs. Deerstalkers Association members alone dedicate about 184,000 hours annually to conservation activities like habitat restoration, planting, pest control, organized culls, and maintaining backcountry huts and tracks. This is on top of the conservation benefits provided by recreational hunting as a method for game animal management.

“I’ve lodged a bill in Parliament’s ballot that proposes that the Minister of Conservation appoint two additional members to the board—one recommended by the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association, and another after consultation with both Fish and Game and the Game Animal Council.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“ACT believes that effective management of DOC lands requires input from those who are boots-on-the-ground, passionate about conservation. Take the Wapiti Foundation, for example, which manages an introduced species in Fiordland, while also maintaining huts, setting traps, and supporting high-value tourism. Giving hunters a stronger voice on the Conservation Authority could foster more beneficial partnerships for both our natural environment and the taxpayer.

“I hope this bill will gain cross-party support in Parliament.”

You can read the full text of the Conservation (Membership of New Zealand Conservation Authority) Amendment Bill here.

A video where Cameron Luxton discusses this bill is available here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 