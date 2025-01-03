Labour Mourns Passing Of Dame Tariana Turia

Ka kohukohu te awa o Whanganui!

Ka tau te kākahu taratara ki runga I te maunga o Whānau Ora!

Ka tangi hotuhotu tō iwi Māori!

The Labour Party is sad to learn of the death of Dame Tariana Turia.

“Dame Tariana was a true leader, the very definition of a wāhine toa,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“She had a strong legacy of service before her parliamentary years, advocating for Māori health, working hard to pave the way for many.

"Through her life, Dame Tariana gave a loud voice to those who were historically and wrongly heard less, particularly those in the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate.

“Dame Tariana was a driving force within the Labour Party in the mid-nineties, and took up roles as an Associate Minister when Labour came to Government in 1999 with the Māori Affairs, Housing, Social Services, and Health portfolios.

“In 2002, Dame Tariana became Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector and Associate Justice Minister.

“Dame Tariana contributed greatly through the course of successive governments, and her relentless commitment to the betterment of Māori and the upholding of Te Tiriti was beyond admirable.

“The creation of Whānau Ora changed the course of history for many, and the results of Dame Tariana’s spear heading of that work will ripple for decades to come.

“The Labour Party sends condolences to Dame Tariana’s many whanau. May she rest now, with her loving husband George,” Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

