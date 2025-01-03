Green Party Pays Respects To Dame Tariana Turia

The Green Party acknowledges the enormous life, contribution and passing of Dame Tariana (Kahurangi) Turia, the co-founder of Te Pāti Māori.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Tariana Turia, a formidable leader who carved history with her love, care and unshakeable sense of justice,” says Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Dame Tariana Turia was behind the Government’s adoption of the concept of Whānau Ora, was steadfast during the heinous Foreshore and Seabed debate in 2004, contributed years of work towards a Smokefree Aotearoa, and frequently showed, instead of just telling, her deep commitments to improving the lives of many in Aotearoa.

“Dame Tariana Turia was also known for her love of Papatūānuku. When Whanganui river’s legal personhood was recognised, Tariana was appointed to act as its voice,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Green Party wish to share their collective aroha with the whānau of Dame Tariana Turia.

“Moe mai rā e te rangatira,” says Chlöe Swarbrick on behalf of the Green Party caucus.

“Dame Tariana Turia was behind the Government’s adoption of the concept of Whānau Ora, was steadfast during the heinous Foreshore and Seabed debate in 2004, contributed years of work towards a Smokefree Aotearoa, and frequently showed, instead of just telling, her deep commitments to improving the lives of many in Aotearoa.

“Dame Tariana Turia was also known for her love of Papatūānuku. When Whanganui river’s legal personhood was recognised, Tariana was appointed to act as its voice,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Green Party wish to share their collective aroha with the whānau of Dame Tariana Turia.

“Moe mai rā e te rangatira,” says Chlöe Swarbrick on behalf of the Green Party caucus.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

