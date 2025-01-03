Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Green Party Pays Respects To Dame Tariana Turia

Friday, 3 January 2025, 10:47 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party acknowledges the enormous life, contribution and passing of Dame Tariana (Kahurangi) Turia, the co-founder of Te Pāti Māori.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dame Tariana Turia, a formidable leader who carved history with her love, care and unshakeable sense of justice,” says Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Dame Tariana Turia was behind the Government’s adoption of the concept of Whānau Ora, was steadfast during the heinous Foreshore and Seabed debate in 2004, contributed years of work towards a Smokefree Aotearoa, and frequently showed, instead of just telling, her deep commitments to improving the lives of many in Aotearoa.

“Dame Tariana Turia was also known for her love of Papatūānuku. When Whanganui river’s legal personhood was recognised, Tariana was appointed to act as its voice,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Green Party wish to share their collective aroha with the whānau of Dame Tariana Turia.

“Moe mai rā e te rangatira,” says Chlöe Swarbrick on behalf of the Green Party caucus.

“Dame Tariana Turia was behind the Government’s adoption of the concept of Whānau Ora, was steadfast during the heinous Foreshore and Seabed debate in 2004, contributed years of work towards a Smokefree Aotearoa, and frequently showed, instead of just telling, her deep commitments to improving the lives of many in Aotearoa.

“Dame Tariana Turia was also known for her love of Papatūānuku. When Whanganui river’s legal personhood was recognised, Tariana was appointed to act as its voice,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Green Party wish to share their collective aroha with the whānau of Dame Tariana Turia.

“Moe mai rā e te rangatira,” says Chlöe Swarbrick on behalf of the Green Party caucus.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 