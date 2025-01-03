Te Pāti Māori Pays Tribute To Its Matriarch

Tākiri ko te ata ki runga o Titohea, kia inu au i te wai o te puna e kore e mimiti.

Āue te mamae e ngau kino nei i te ngākau o tō iwi Māori e kui Tariana. Te tōtara haemata, te tawatawa titī kua riro tītapu ki te pō. Te matakahi maire i hinga i te wīrau, kia ora ai te kānuka, te rimu, te tānekaha ki tōna whenua ake.

Whoatu e kui, ki te rāngai rangatira ki te kāhui Ariki e whanga nei ki a koe.

“It is with immense sorrow that Te Pāti Māori acknowledges the passing of Kahurangi Tariana Turia. A matriarch, trailblazer, and tireless advocate for te iwi Māori and for all of Aotearoa,” said co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi.

“This is a sad day for Te Iwi Māori as we mourn the passing of our beloved former leader and founder of our movement,” said Waititi.

“Whaea Tariana crossed the floor against all odds, even when it meant leaving the comforts of political alignment, to ensure our people’s voice would never be silenced, exterminated, or assimilated.

“Her legacy will forever be etched in the fabric of our nation’s history and will continue to serve and grow stronger as Te Iwi Māori matures in this country’s democratic system.”

“She is the absolute epitome of the strength, steadfast determination, and leadership our people needed during a time of great uncertainty. She gave us hope and courage to believe in ourselves and to determine our own future,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“As a co-founder of Te Pāti Māori, she gifted us with a legacy of rangatiratanga, manaakitanga, and whanaungatanga that will endure for generations to come.

“Tariana’s contributions to Aotearoa were vast: from spearheading Whānau Ora as its creator and then Minister, to advocating for health equity, housing justice, and indigenous rights. Her voice was one of truth and compassion, inspiring countless others to stand strong in the face of adversity,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“To her whānau, hapū, and iwi, we extend our deepest aroha. The loss of such a beloved matriarch will leave an irreplaceable void. As we grieve alongside you, we also celebrate the incredible legacy she leaves behind.”

Me haere ngātahi tātou ki te tangi atu ki tō tātou Kahurangi a Tariana Turia.

Te Pāti Māori will whakaeke onto Whangaehu Marae near Whanganui tomorrow at 2pm.

