Enabling Works To Begin On Westgate Bus Station

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Work is set to get underway on a new bus station at Westgate this week. A contract has been awarded to HEB Construction to start a package of enabling works to get the site ready in advance of main construction beginning in mid-2025, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“A new Westgate station will provide better connections between local bus and Western Express (WXI) services to Auckland city and will form an important part of the Government’s wider plans to deliver a busway alongside State Highway 16 from Brigham Creek to Auckland City through the Northwest Rapid Transit project,” Mr Brown says.

“With more than 100,000 extra people expected to be living in the northwest of Auckland by 2051, we need to provide more reliable public transport choices that reduce travel times and congestion in Auckland.

“The enabling works getting underway for the new Westgate bus station include bulk earthworks to provide a level platform to build the new station on, debris removal, site compound establishment and fencing, and utility works, including storm water line construction and other connections.

“The NZ Transport Agency expects a construction contract for the station to be awarded by mid-2025, with works beginning soon after and completed in mid-2026. When complete the new Westgate station will replace the temporary bus stop on Kedgley Road.

“This Government is committed to delivering a rapid transit system that will support urban development and housing growth in the northwest of Auckland – it’s great to see work on this important project starting to get underway.”

Northwest Rapid Transit project map including station locations. Photo/Supplied.

The Westgate Bus Station project is funded by the Government’s Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) to enable advance delivery of the local portion of the Westgate Bus Station.

Note:

In November 2023, the Western Express, WX1, service was launched as part of a new bus network for west and northwest Auckland.

The WX1 service was enabled through the Northwestern Bus Improvements that delivered new and extended bus shoulder lanes on the Northwestern Motorway (SH16).

The Government listed the Northwest Rapid Transit as a priority public transport project in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024, with planning to commence in the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme.

Northwest Rapid Transit project’s preferred option for a busway includes a proposed park and ride station at Brigham Creek, with stations in the west including at Westgate, Royal Road, Lincoln Road and Te Atatū. There will be further connections heading into the city centre where people will be able to seamlessly connect with the wider transport network.

