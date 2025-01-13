Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arms Act Public Consultation Commences

Monday, 13 January 2025, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicole McKee
Associate Minister of Justice

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee reminds the public that they now have an opportunity to have their say on the rewrite of the Arms Act 1983.

“As flagged prior to Christmas, the consultation period for the Arms Act rewrite has opened today and will run through until 28 February 2025,” Mrs McKee says.

“The submissions received on the Ministry of Justice discussion document will feed into the policy development process which will be led by the ministry. Following policy development, the Government will introduce a bill to Parliament and the public will have a further opportunity to make submissions on the proposed changes through the select committee process.”

“I have made it clear that this Government wants to rewrite the Act to put in place a fit-for-purpose regime which has public safety and simple, effective regulatory processes at its heart.

“It is important that everyone has confidence in how firearms are controlled and, therefore, everyone has a role to play in the rewrite of the Act. I encourage people to read the discussion document and think about their feedback.”

The discussion document and further details on public consultation is now available through the following link firearms reform. Submissions will close on 28 February 2025.

© Scoop Media

