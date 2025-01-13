Strong Biosecurity More Important Than Ever

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Biosecurity

Events over the last few weeks have highlighted the importance of strong biosecurity to New Zealand.

Our staff at the border are increasingly vigilant after German authorities confirmed the country's first outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in nearly 40 years on Friday in a herd of water buffalo on the outskirts of Berlin.

“New Zealand recognises the European Union’s protocols to manage FMD are in line with international standards and equivalent to New Zealand’s,” says Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.

“German authorities have notified the World Organisation for Animal Health and have implemented appropriate measures to manage the risks, including establishing a restricted zone for animals and animal products as well as the range of usual protection measures following an FMD outbreak, including biosecurity measures, movement controls, the destruction of affected animals and products, disinfection, and surveillance.

“This is why we take biosecurity very seriously here in New Zealand. It's been a busy summer for Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) staff who have devoted their time and efforts to not only responding to a recent fruit fly detection in South Auckland, but also HPAI (high pathogenicity avian influenza), with decontamination continuing at the single Mainland Poultry site in Otago. In both biosecurity responses, no further issues have been found to date.

“It's a good reminder for all New Zealanders about how vital biosecurity is to us. Incursions of pests and diseases don't take a break and that's why our biosecurity system doesn’t sleep.”

At this stage there are no concerns regarding products imported into New Zealand from Germany. New Zealand and the European Union have agreed procedures in the event of this type of situation. MPI has confidence that appropriate measures are being implemented and is engaging with its EU counterpart officials.

