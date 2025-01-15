Minister Hears From Chatham Islands Community On Shipping Solution

Hon Matt Doocey

Associate Minister of Transport

The Associate Minster of Transport has this week told the community that work is progressing to ensure they have a secure and suitable shipping solution in place to give the Island certainty for its future.

“I was pleased with the level of engagement the Request for Information process the Ministry of Transport ran last year received from both shipping providers and the community,” Mr Doocey says.

The RFI process sought information from potential suppliers who may be interested in providing shipping services to the Chatham Islands when the Southern Tiare reaches the end of its life.

“The Southern Tiare has served the Chatham Islands for many years, but the Chatham Islands now deserve a replacement shipping service that is reliable, fit for purpose and serves the community for many years to come.

“This week I have been visiting the Island, listening to what people have to say and getting a better understanding of what will and won’t work. The Island has a range of needs including livestock shipping, seafood shipping and everyday essentials.

“The Government will be commencing a formal procurement process this year. We will continue to keep the community informed as we enter the next phase of discussions.

“I recognise the importance of a regular and reliable shipping service for the Island and plan to make further announcements in the coming months to confirm my decisions.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

