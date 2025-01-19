Scoop has an Ethical Paywall

Polls Over Fixing Health Crisis

Sunday, 19 January 2025, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has labelled National’s latest Cabinet reshuffle as “amateur politics”, designed to distract from poor polling and failing policies rather than addressing the growing health crisis facing Aotearoa.

“This kind of reshuffle creates the illusion of action. But what it really represents is a government in survival mode, more concerned with its own fortunes than the challenges facing our people,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“Rearranging people doesn’t fix policy failures. It’s a little more than moving deck chairs on a sinking ship. Where are the solutions to housing, healthcare, and the crippling cost-of-living pressures that whānau are struggling with every day?

“This government has dismantled every transformational health solution. These changes show they are out of touch, ineffective, and focused on their own survival”, concluded Ngarewa-Packer.

Te Pāti Māori are calling on the government to prioritise substantive, transformative policies grounded in Te Tiriti o Waitangi and focused on delivering real change for all New Zealanders.

