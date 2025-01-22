New Appointments Bring Business Expertise To The Employment Relations Authority

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Two new appointed members and one reappointed member of the Employment Relations Authority have been announced by Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden today.

“I’m pleased to announce the new appointed members Helen van Druten and Matthew Piper to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) and welcome them to their roles,” says Ms van Velden.

The ERA is an independent body that helps both employees and employers to resolve employment relationship problems and facilitates collective bargaining when difficulties arise.

“Currently, 76 per cent of ERA members have significant experience in the public sector, but only 48 percent in private business. I would like to see a greater balance in the backgrounds of ERA members to bring new ideas, skills and experience – and to better reflect the proportions of public sector and private sector employment in New Zealand.

“Helen van Druten joins the ERA from Restaurant Brands NZ, where she managed their employment relations nation-wide. She brings a depth of experience as well as a small business perspective. She has also managed employment relations with a diverse range of workers in these businesses including youth and migrant workers.

“Matthew Piper most recently worked as General Manager Employment Relations for the Warehouse Group. He has previously worked for commercial law firms, such as Simpson Grierson and Buddle Findlay, as well as gaining extensive private sector experience having been seconded into some of New Zealand’s largest companies.

“Both new appointees will further strengthen ERA’s perspectives and understanding of the private sector. In particular, the practicalities of employment law practice by employers in large and small businesses. Both are skilled in the process of investigations, hearings, and experienced in the ERA and the Courts system.

“I am keen to see them bring fresh ideas and approaches to ERA so that we see fast, fair and flexible resolution of disputes between employers and employees. This will reduce the burden on the Court system and the associated delays and costs experienced by all parties in trying to resolve employment problems.

“I’m also pleased to announce the reappointment of member Rachel Larmer for a further term,” says Ms van Velden.

Rachel Larmer has been a member of the ERA since 2010 and since her appointment has issued a significant number of determinations. Prior to becoming a member, Ms Larmer spent several years as a specialist employment lawyer in Auckland law firm Kiely, Thompson, Caisley.

Notes:

Helen van Druten (new appointment) for 4 years commencing 3 February 2025 and ending 2 February 2029.

Matthew Piper (new appointment) for 4 years commencing 7 April 2025 and ending 6 April 2029.

Rachel Larmer (reappointment) for 4 years commencing 4 February 2025 and ending 3 February 2029.

