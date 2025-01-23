New Public Advisory Committee On Disarmament And Arms Control

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced the new membership of the Public Advisory Committee on Disarmament and Arms Control (PACDAC), who will serve for a three-year term.

“The Committee brings together wide-ranging expertise relevant to disarmament. We have made six new appointments to the Committee and reappointed two existing members to ensure continuity,” says Mr Peters.

The new appointees are: international security lecturer and researcher Professor Bethan Greener; disarmament and arms control expert Dr Marianne Hanson; former New Zealand disarmament ambassador Dell Higgie; youth disarmament campaigner Olivia Shimasaki; nuclear testing and chemical weapons specialist Julian Tangaere; and international lawyer Angela Woodward, who has extensive experience working on verification issues related to nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

"The two reappointments are Emeritus Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies Kevin Clements, and former New Zealand Army engineer and landmine clearance specialist Martin Donoghue.

“We welcome the new members and look forward to their advice and contribution.

“We thank the several outgoing members of the Committee for their contribution over the last three years: Mary Wareham, Jamila Homayan, Edwina Hughes, Ena Manuireva, and Lucy Stewart,” Mr Peters says.

PACDAC was established by the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament and Arms Control Act 1987 (the Act) and is chaired by Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Committee’s role is to advise the Minister of Foreign Affairs on disarmament and arms control issues, and to advise the Prime Minister on implementation of the Act.

The Committee also funds projects and scholarships advancing disarmament education and promoting peace, arms control and disarmament, and makes grants to non-government organisations implementing the 2002 United Nations Study on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Education.

