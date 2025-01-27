Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nicola Willis Prioritises Visitors Over Everyday Kiwis

Monday, 27 January 2025, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

In her first announcement as Economic Growth Minister, Nicola Willis chose to loosen restrictions for digital nomads from other countries, rather than focus on everyday Kiwis.

"The fact that Nicola Willis is offering benefits to visitors that she won’t even allow New Zealanders, shows exactly where her priorities lie,” Labour’s finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“I don’t have a problem with tweaks here and there so we can ensure we have good investment in New Zealand, but I do have a problem with Nicola Willis’ double standards.

“National is choosing to prioritise visitors to New Zealand, instead of tackling the urgent challenges facing Kiwis today. Nicola Willis doesn’t even know how many people will benefit from these changes or have an estimate as to how much our economy would grow.

“With rising rents, workforce shortages, and businesses crying out for more support, this announcement shows a lack of focus on the real issues affecting our economy.

“With one hand she’s begging foreigners to come here to work from home, while implementing strict policies on Kiwi public servants to stop them from doing the same.

“We need real long-term solutions for economic growth that provides the jobs of Kiwis, not a short-term sugar hit,” Barbara Edmonds said.

