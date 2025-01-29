More Road Deaths Likely If Evidence Not Followed

Any road deaths as a result of increased speed limits will now be on the Government’s hands.

“Where it is safe to do so, we do not oppose raising speed limits. However, the Government’s making many of these changes based on a campaign promise, rather than evidence,” Labour’s transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said.

“We know this, because the previous Transport Minister encouraged National Party supporters to submit on his own bill. He was not interested in the opposing views of safety campaigners.

“I would like to see the evidence that it is safe to raise speed limits on these roads, not the National Party opinion that it is.

“It is an absolute tragedy that we go into every long weekend expecting a road toll. It should not be normal for Kiwis to lose loved ones to people driving too fast.

“While we do not oppose travelling at faster speeds on roads where it is safe to do so, I do remain concerned about the potential for more deaths on the roads as a result of these changes,” Tangi Utikere said.

