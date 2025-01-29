Getting SH2 In Wairarapa Back Up To Speed

A photo of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Transport Minister Chris Bishop, and Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick this morning (Photo/Supplied)

Tonight, SH2 between Featherston and Masterton will become one of the first roads in New Zealand to have its speed limit reversed – returning to 100km/h, says Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick.

“Economic growth requires people and freight to get from A to B as quickly and efficiently as possible. We need to speed up produce getting to shops, exports getting to ports, parcels getting delivered and workers having shorter commute times. When our economy grows, New Zealanders have more opportunities to get ahead – this announcement supports that.

“Labour placed a speed limit reduction on SH2 between Featherston and Masterton in 2023, despite huge amounts of opposition from local communities. Since then, I’ve been campaigning on reversing it and restoring common sense.

“Former Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty put this in the too hard basket when he was Associate Transport Minister. Today I proudly stood next to the Prime Minister and Transport Minister Chris Bishop as we got it done.”

Notes:

The reference to Mr McAnulty’s comments regarding SH2 in the Wairarapa is taken from Kate Judson’s article in The Wairarapa Times-Age, Jan 25 2025: Slow road back to 100kph for Wairarapa motorists:

Labour list MP Kieran McAnulty said he was not convinced SH2 speeds south of Greytown would change by July because the decision rested with NZTA.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they said they'll put it up to 100kph if the road gets improved,” he said.

“I know how resolute NZTA were on it. I was associate transport minister and looked them in the eye and said, ‘I want you to review the speed limit,’ and they said no.”

