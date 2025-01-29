Govt Soft On Prosecuting Migrant Exploitation

The National Government’s big talk on combatting the exploitation of migrant workers has been exposed as a sham today.

“Hardly a week goes by without shocking new cases of migrant workers being exploited by unscrupulous employers. It beggars belief the Government only prosecuted four cases in the courts over one year,” Labour immigration spokesperson Phil Twyford said.

MPs were told in select committee today that there were 3,925 reports of exploitation called in by the public, and 812 investigations – however only four prosecutions.

“It is simply not good enough that all these reports and investigations resulted in only four prosecutions. The Government should be throwing the book at employers who are treating vulnerable migrant workers shamefully and putting New Zealand’s international reputation at risk,” Phil Twyford said.

“The public is tired of seeing cases of migrant workers arriving in New Zealand to find the job they were promised doesn’t exist, or cases of under-payment of wages, sub-standard accommodation, and other scams.

“Erica Stanford talked a big game on migrant worker exploitation while in Opposition. Since becoming Minister she has cut by half the amount of time an exploited migrant worker can get a temporary visa to allow them to find another job, get justice at the employment tribunal or get another visa.

“Now it turns out the compliance response to dodgy employers ripping off migrant workers is on a go-slow as well. It’s time Erica Stanford followed the advice in her own press releases and cracked down on the exploitation of migrant workers,” Phil Twyford said.

© Scoop Media

