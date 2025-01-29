Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Getting Northland Commuters Back Up To Speed

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 6:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

SH1 and SH11 will have speed limit reversals implemented following the Government’s announcement today, says Northland MP Grant McCallum.

SH1 in Kaitaia will have its speed limit reversed from 50km/h to 70km/h from 220m north of North Park Drive to 65m south of North Park Drive. SH1 will also be reversed from 60km/h along this corridor, to the previous speed limits of 100km/h and 70km/h from 60m north of Wireless Road to 220m north of North Park Drive.

SH1 in Moerewa will be reversed from 50km/h to 70km/h, and SH11 in Te Haumi will be reversed from 50km/h to 80km/h.

“Getting people and freight from A to B as quickly and efficiently as possible supports economic growth. When our economy grows, New Zealanders have more opportunities to get ahead – and this announcement enables that.

“Labour forced blanket speed limit reductions across Northland despite opposition from local communities. Constituents in Northland have been telling me for years about their frustrations with these reductions, and this change represents a win for them.

I know that the people of Northland will be pleased to know that once again, they can travel around our electorate quickly and safely.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 