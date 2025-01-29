Getting Northland Commuters Back Up To Speed

SH1 and SH11 will have speed limit reversals implemented following the Government’s announcement today, says Northland MP Grant McCallum.

SH1 in Kaitaia will have its speed limit reversed from 50km/h to 70km/h from 220m north of North Park Drive to 65m south of North Park Drive. SH1 will also be reversed from 60km/h along this corridor, to the previous speed limits of 100km/h and 70km/h from 60m north of Wireless Road to 220m north of North Park Drive.

SH1 in Moerewa will be reversed from 50km/h to 70km/h, and SH11 in Te Haumi will be reversed from 50km/h to 80km/h.

“Getting people and freight from A to B as quickly and efficiently as possible supports economic growth. When our economy grows, New Zealanders have more opportunities to get ahead – and this announcement enables that.

“Labour forced blanket speed limit reductions across Northland despite opposition from local communities. Constituents in Northland have been telling me for years about their frustrations with these reductions, and this change represents a win for them.

I know that the people of Northland will be pleased to know that once again, they can travel around our electorate quickly and safely.”

