Hawke’s Bay Patients To Benefit From New And Improved Radiology And Cancer Treatment Services

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Enabling works have begun this week on an expanded radiology unit at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital which will double CT scanning capacity in Hawke’s Bay to ensure more locals can benefit from access to timely, quality healthcare, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

This investment of $29.3m in the Hawke’s Bay Radiology Refurbishment and Expansion Project is made possible due to the Government’s record $16.68 billion investment in health. It will result in a doubling in CT scan capacity, a new MRI scanner, and enable cancer specialist cancer treatment with a new Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

This investment will deliver:

Faster cancer treatment – The new MRI and additional CT scanner will increase capacity and reduce wait times for patients needing a scan to diagnose cancer, or assist in a decision to treat, from 5 weeks to 2 weeks.

– The new MRI and additional CT scanner will increase capacity and reduce wait times for patients needing a scan to diagnose cancer, or assist in a decision to treat, from 5 weeks to 2 weeks. Shorter stays in emergency departments – CT scans required for emergency patients will be able to be performed faster by transferring the cancer and routine work to the additional scanner. This will support much faster flow through the Emergency Department.

– CT scans required for emergency patients will be able to be performed faster by transferring the cancer and routine work to the additional scanner. This will support much faster flow through the Emergency Department. Shorter wait times for first specialist appointments – The additional scanning capacity will also enable more imaging prior to specialist assessments, making the process faster and more efficient. This will also reduce outsourcing volumes.

– The additional scanning capacity will also enable more imaging prior to specialist assessments, making the process faster and more efficient. This will also reduce outsourcing volumes. Shorter wait times for elective treatment - Additional scan capacity will provide faster imaging that supports the decision to treat, making the process faster and more efficient.

- Additional scan capacity will provide faster imaging that supports the decision to treat, making the process faster and more efficient. Easier access to treatment – An estimated 500 fewer people will need to travel outside the province for specialist treatment due to the purchasing of a new LINAC machine.

“As we know, thousands of New Zealanders and their families are affected by cancer every year. Having more access to radiology services in Hawke’s Bay will mean shorter wait times and faster treatments,” Mr Brown says.

“This investment will mean a doubling of scanning capacity, with a new CT scanner being able to deliver a further 6,000 – 10,000 scans per year.

“The Government also welcomes Health New Zealand’s decision to invest a further $37.2 million project for the provision of a LINAC machine in Hawke’s Bay.

“Linear Accelerators are critical to treating cancers using radiation treatment. The new machine will mean a significant improvement in access for Hawke’s Bay residents.

“This will be the first publicly available LINAC for the district, meaning people can access radiation treatment closer to home. It’s expected that 500 people per year will be able to avoid having to travel for treatment because of this investment.

“Linear Accelerator services will also be future proofed with a second bunker being constructed, so a second LINAC machine can be installed in the future as required.”

Enabling works will commence this week on the Radiology Refurbishment and Expansion Project, and will see services expand into the building next door to its current space. Stage 1 of the Radiology Refurbishment and Expansion is expected to be completed by end of 2025, with Stage 2 mid 2027.

Note:

LINAC machines (Linear Accelerators) are used to treat cancer, most commonly used for external beam radiation treatments. They work by speeding up electrons to deliver therapeutic X-rays or electrons to a patient’s tumour.

The Hawke’s Bay Radiology Refurbishment and Expansion Project is funded as part of the Government’s record $16.68 billion increase in health funding.

