Ministers Welcome Kāinga Ora’s Revised Approach To Wool Carpets

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Housing

Hon Mark Patterson

Associate Minister of Agriculture

Housing Minister Chris Bishop and Associate Agriculture Minister Mark Patterson have welcomed Kāinga Ora’s decision to re-open its tender for carpets to allow wool carpet suppliers to bid.

“In 2024 Kāinga Ora issued requests for tender (RFTs) seeking bids from suppliers to carpet their properties,” Mr Bishop says.

“As part of this process, Kāinga Ora specifically excluded woollen carpets from the tender’s scope. While they did so in an effort to be fiscally responsible, unfortunately this meant that suppliers of carpets using New Zealand wool did not have the opportunity to put their best foot forward as a cost-effective option.

“Although flooring choices for Kāinga Ora properties are operational decisions for the agency, I was disappointed to see woollen carpets ruled out unequivocally. The coalition Government is proudly pro-wool. It’s a fantastic fibre, and we support our wool farmers.

“I welcome Kāinga Ora’s decision to go back out to market to seek bids from all carpet suppliers, including woollen carpets. While it remains essential that Kāinga Ora delivers homes as cost-effectively as possible, it’s only fair that wool products are given the chance to compete for government contracts on an equal footing with nylon carpet suppliers.

“There is a commitment under the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement to direct government agencies to prefer wool where practical and appropriate. The Government is currently working through the finer details of this and once decisions have been made there will be more to say.”

"I welcome Kāinga Ora’s decision to change its tender approach. This is a great step toward ensuring wool, a sustainable and high-quality product, is given the fair consideration it deserves. It creates a level playing field, supports the wool industry and honours the coalition agreement," Mr Patterson says.

“We encourage suppliers of wool carpets to consider participating in Kāinga Ora’s tender process.”

© Scoop Media

