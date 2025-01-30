Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Frontline Providers Deserve Certainty, Not Name-calling

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour is relieved to see Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has woken up to reality and reversed her government’s terrible decisions to cut funding from frontline service providers – temporarily.

“In August last year, Karen Chhour was calling frontline service providers “disgruntled” and accusing them of using Oranga Tamariki as a “cash cow,” Labour children’s spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said.

“I hope that she has taken the summer break to reflect on those comments. Frontline service providers have some of the hardest jobs, and they deserve certainty, not name-calling.

“Many vulnerable children and whānau have relationships with these providers and they do the kind of work that can be incredibly difficult, but can change lives.

“It is a relief to see some contracts have been extended out to the end of the year. While this provides immediate relief, it does not fix the uncertainty that many children and whānau face if providers’ funding is not continued.

“It appears Karen Chhour has woken up to the absolutely vital services that are provided on the frontline. Now she must ensure that support continues beyond the end of the year,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

