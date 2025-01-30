Setting New Zealand’s Second International Climate Target

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

The Government has today announced New Zealand’s second international climate target under the Paris Agreement, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

New Zealand will reduce emissions by 51 to 55 per cent compared to 2005 levels, by 2035.

“We have worked hard to set a target that is both ambitious and achievable, reinforcing our commitment to the Paris Agreement and global climate action,” Mr Watts says.

“Meeting this target will mean we are doing our fair share towards reducing the impact of climate change, while enabling New Zealand to be stronger and thrive in the face of a changing climate.

“This target also brings our international and domestic climate change commitments into line, so we can focus our efforts on the actions that will make the biggest difference towards reaching our net zero 2050 target.”

“We are already laying the foundation for meaningful emissions reductions, with the potential to meet our net zero target as early as 2044. Our climate strategy focuses on strengthening New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme, supporting innovative technologies to reduce agricultural emissions, and accelerating the transition to a cleaner, electrified economy - ensuring we meet our climate targets while driving economic growth."

“This will mean greater innovation originating here in New Zealand to advance low-emission technologies that grow our economy. It will also mean industries are powered by abundant and affordable clean energy, attracting investment and boosting productivity across the country.”

The Paris Agreement is the global climate treaty which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Under the Agreement, each country sets targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, known as Nationally Determined Contributions.

“New Zealand is committed to achieving its first and second Nationally Determined Contributions and is serious about playing our part to reduce the impact of climate change,” Mr Watts says.

Notes:

In developing the new target, the Government spoke with Māori, environmental groups and experts, industry and Tokelau (which is covered by New Zealand’s target).

It listened to feedback from the public and considered independent advice from the Climate Change Commission on what emissions reductions could be achieved.

