Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Setting New Zealand’s Second International Climate Target

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 8:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simon Watts
Minister of Climate Change

The Government has today announced New Zealand’s second international climate target under the Paris Agreement, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

New Zealand will reduce emissions by 51 to 55 per cent compared to 2005 levels, by 2035.

“We have worked hard to set a target that is both ambitious and achievable, reinforcing our commitment to the Paris Agreement and global climate action,” Mr Watts says.

“Meeting this target will mean we are doing our fair share towards reducing the impact of climate change, while enabling New Zealand to be stronger and thrive in the face of a changing climate.

“This target also brings our international and domestic climate change commitments into line, so we can focus our efforts on the actions that will make the biggest difference towards reaching our net zero 2050 target.”

“We are already laying the foundation for meaningful emissions reductions, with the potential to meet our net zero target as early as 2044. Our climate strategy focuses on strengthening New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme, supporting innovative technologies to reduce agricultural emissions, and accelerating the transition to a cleaner, electrified economy - ensuring we meet our climate targets while driving economic growth."

“This will mean greater innovation originating here in New Zealand to advance low-emission technologies that grow our economy. It will also mean industries are powered by abundant and affordable clean energy, attracting investment and boosting productivity across the country.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Paris Agreement is the global climate treaty which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Under the Agreement, each country sets targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, known as Nationally Determined Contributions.

“New Zealand is committed to achieving its first and second Nationally Determined Contributions and is serious about playing our part to reduce the impact of climate change,” Mr Watts says.

Notes:

In developing the new target, the Government spoke with Māori, environmental groups and experts, industry and Tokelau (which is covered by New Zealand’s target).

It listened to feedback from the public and considered independent advice from the Climate Change Commission on what emissions reductions could be achieved.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 