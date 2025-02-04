Housing Investment Will Deliver 400 Affordable Homes For Whānau Māori

Hon Tama Potaka

Associate Minister of Housing

Whānau across the country will benefit from greater access to affordable homes thanks to accelerating $200 million Government investment in Māori housing, says Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka.

The Minister today announced $200 million in funding will be accelerated into Māori housing projects across the country that will enable the delivery of 400 affordable rentals in high-need areas by the end of June 2027.

“We are firmly focussed on enabling economic growth that will improve people’s lives. Our partnerships with Māori entities for affordable housing is key for enabling people to live in warm, stable and secure affordable homes,” Mr Potaka said.

“Increasing the supply of safe stable housing can mean a world of difference for whānau and tamariki in terms of their health and wellbeing, as well as for improving school attendance and maintaining employment.

“The projects will specifically support vulnerable and lower income people who are experiencing poor or inadequate housing, including those transitioning from emergency housing.

“This is an important pouwhenua for Māori housing because the funding has now been actively committed to specific brick-and-mortar projects and construction can begin.

“These projects are focussed on priority regions for new affordable housing, including Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, and Waikato.

"Today's announcement comes soon after the commitments we made in October announcing $35 million to enable 100 affordable rentals in partnership with Waikato-Tainui and November to provide funding of $82 million for 12 projects with Māori housing providers to enable about 200 affordable rental homes. This brings the total to 700 affordable homes.

“Supporting Māori organisations to deliver affordable housing will tautoko whānau who have been living in severe housing deprivation including emergency housing.

“Today’s announcement is another step forward as we work to end New Zealand’s housing crisis. We are also unlocking land for housing inside and around our cities, building infrastructure, and driving down building costs and making it easier to build. We are ensuring we have a steady supply of social housing becoming available, with the addition of thousands of homes to be delivered by Kāinga Ora and Community Housing Providers over the next couple of years.”

