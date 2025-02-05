Support For Māori Economic Development Projects

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

A major infrastructure upgrade at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, supported by $10.2 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, is progressing well with some new facilities opening in time for the 185th Waitangi Day commemorations this week, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka say.

The Ministers also today announced $7.1m funding for Māori economic development projects in Northland and Taranaki.

“The Waitangi Treaty Grounds are a nationally significant site for all New Zealanders and it is important they are maintained at the highest level,” Mr Potaka says.

“The grounds are also the No.1 tourism destination in Northland and each year the number of visitors increases, boosting the local economy. More than 160,000 people visited last year, including about 50,000 on Waitangi Day 2024. The infrastructure improvements will ensure the grounds are fit for purpose year-round.”

Mr Jones says it was clear the facilities and buildings at the Waitangi grounds were reaching the end of their shelf life and needed upgrading.

“I am pleased that work has cracked on in time for this year’s events, and that all-important bathroom facilities and carparking is in place.”

The remaining upgrades at Waitangi are expected to be finished by November 2026. The total cost of the upgrades is $10.65m.

The Ministers announced the funding in November last year, along with $10.1m for infrastructure improvements at Rātana Pā near Whanganui.

Today the Ministers also announced $7.1m in grants from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) for enabling infrastructure in three Māori economic development projects in Northland and Taranaki.

“We understand access to capital is a particular barrier for Māori entities and businesses, and the RIF aims to be a potential source of investment in Māori-led regional infrastructure projects that have merit, and it is proven funding cannot be found elsewhere,” Mr Jones says.

“It is often difficult for Māori to borrow against collectively owned whenua (land) and some Māori entities have lower levels of assets that can be used by lenders as security collateral. Investing in the Māori economy is important for lifting the New Zealand economy as a whole.”

Research from Business and Economic Research Limited and the Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment shows the Māori economic contribution to the New Zealand economy grew from $17 billion (6.5 per cent of GDP) in 2018 to $30b (8.4 per cent) in 2023.

“These three grants from the RIF will provide these communities with the funds needed to unlock potential Māori economic development opportunities while supporting growth and resilience in these regions,” Mr Potaka says.

The three projects are:

Te Kao Community Microgrid (Te Tai Tokerau) project will receive a $3m grant to construct a solar- and wind-powered microgrid connected to a community battery in Te Kao village to provide a consistent low-cost energy supply to the community and local businesses.

Ngā Wāhi Tapu o Pukerangiora (Taranaki) will receive $2.8m to build tourism infrastructure at Pukerangiora Pā, a site of significance to increase cultural tourism opportunities.

Waimamaku Community Solar Resilience Programme (Te Tai Tokerau) will receive $1.3m to install solar power and batteries to multiple businesses and community facilities to provide consistent and reliable power.

In September the Government provided a $5.8m grant to improve water infrastructure at Parihaka in Taranaki, a place of passive resistance, peace, and shelter during the New Zealand Land Wars.

