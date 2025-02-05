SH76 Brougham Street Upgrades Prioritised As A Road Of Regional Significance

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

The Government will prioritise delivery of upgrades to SH76 Brougham Street in Christchurch as a Road of Regional Significance, including an overbridge between Collins and Simeon Streets, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The Government is committed to delivering transport infrastructure that boosts economic growth and productivity, reduces congestion, and creates a safer and more reliable transport network for people, vehicles, and freight,” Mr Bishop says.

“Carrying over 45,000 vehicles per day, SH76 Brougham Street is a critical route servicing the commercial, industrial, and residential areas south of Christchurch. It is also the main freight route to the South Island’s largest port at Lyttleton.

“In May last year, the Government confirmed funding for the pre-implementation phase only for this project. This funding ensured a no-frills and value for money approach to design could be completed by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), and strategic property purchases and consenting work could continue in parallel.

“Cabinet has now confirmed funding will be provided by the Crown to NZTA to deliver this important Road of Regional Significance, with construction to begin by mid-2025, subject to statutory approvals. The overbridge is expected to be completed within two years, and wider improvements started once property and consenting requirements are completed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The intersection upgrades and other interventions along the corridor will improve efficiency and safety as well as making travel times more reliable.

“Once completed, the overbridge will enable local residents and school children to safely cross over the highway, rather than using the existing level crossing, as well as improving travel time reliability for freight going to and from the port.

“Prioritising the delivery of roading investment across New Zealand is part of our plan to boost economic growth, and I look forward to construction starting on the SH76 Brougham Street upgrades as soon as possible.

“Overall funding will be confirmed once a contractor has been appointed.”

Notes

Cabinet has confirmed funding will be provided by the Crown to the NZ Transport Agency to deliver the SH76 Brougham Street upgrades.

This funding will be a drawn down from the tagged contingency set aside in Budget 2024 to enable the NZ Transport Agency to bring forward priority projects that would otherwise be phased to begin from 2027 onwards.

Overall funding to deliver the SH76 Brougham Street upgrades will be confirmed publicly once a contractor is in place to deliver the project.

© Scoop Media

