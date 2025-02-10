Ruth Money Appointed Chief Victims Advisor

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

Ruth Money MNZM has been appointed New Zealand’s Chief Victims Advisor, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Ms Money is already an outspoken and energetic victims advocate with a proven track record of driving change. She has been a full-time volunteer since 2012 following a successful business career, and has extensive experience across the many and varied components of the justice system. She is committed to the view that society can and must do better for victims.

“The advice provided by Ms Money over the next two years will be essential in ensuring there are 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029, while keeping the needs of victims at the forefront of our justice system.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of Dr Kim McGregor in the role of Chief Victims Advisor over the past nine years, and I wish her well in the future.”

