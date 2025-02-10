Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

NZ First Introduces Bill To Fight ‘Woke Banks’

Monday, 10 February 2025, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

Rt Hon Winston Peters
New Zealand First Leader

New Zealand First has introduced a Member’s Bill aimed at preventing banks from refusing their services to businesses because of the current “Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Framework”.

“This Bill ensures fairness and prevents ESG standards from perpetuating woke ideology in the banking sector being driven by unelected, globalist, climate radicals” says New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

The ‘Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment (Duty to Provide) Amendment Bill’ will mean that no New Zealand business can be denied banking services unless the decision is grounded in law.

This Bill amends the Financial Markets Act 2022 to remove the ESG Framework’s stranglehold on corporations.

“By amending the Act, it will mean decisions must be based on lawful or commercial grounds, and stop banks imposing woke-riddled, expensive, deadweight costs on our productive sector” says Mr Peters says.

