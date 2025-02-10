Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Cuts To School Bus Routes Put Northland Kids At Risk

Monday, 10 February 2025, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government is putting cost-cutting ahead of kids’ safety with its decision to cut rural school bus routes in Northland.

"Expecting young students to walk along state highways and endure extreme weather just to get to school is utterly irresponsible and a slap in the face to working families,” Labour education spokesperson Jan Tinetti said.

“This Government’s decision to cut essential school bus routes is putting our kids in harm’s way. I worry that it’s only a matter of time before tragedy strikes.”

The latest reports from Northland show at least seven schools are affected, with some students facing long, treacherous walks on busy highways like State Highway 10.

The reduction of Whangaroa College’s bus service has left two dozen students without safe transport options. Local school leaders have raised concerns that the risk of accidents will increase, especially in winter when students must travel in darkness and heavy rain.

“These are not minor inconveniences, these are serious safety risks that no parent should have to worry about. Erica Stanford refuses to acknowledge the reality for working families in rural communities.

"Rural kids deserve the same access to safe and reliable education as their urban peers. Erica Stanford must step up, acknowledge the harm these cuts are causing, and restore rural school bus routes before a preventable disaster happens,” Jan Tinetti said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 