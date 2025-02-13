First Test Train Journeys Through City Rail Link

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister for Auckland

Wayne Brown

Mayor of Auckland

A test train has now completed its first trip through the full length of the City Rail Link (CRL) tunnel in Auckland, representing a critical step forward in this game-changing public transport project for our largest city, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown say.

“Started under the previous National Government, CRL will double Auckland’s rail capacity and reduce congestion when it opens in 2026, enabling Aucklanders to get to where they want to go quickly and safely meaning a more productive Auckland. There is still a lot more work to do, but it’s great to see measurable progress being made on site as we countdown to the CRL opening next year,” Mr Bishop says.

“The CRL tunnel’s overhead lines were energised last week, enabling power to be provided to trains in the tunnel. The first test train ran a 3.45km-long journey last night, from Britomart Station to Mt Eden on the new underground section of railway, the first train to travel on a brand-new rail line since 2012.

“This important test train allowed technical experts to complete their first round of testing relating to tunnel clearance, power supply and signalling. Further testing will ramp up in coming weeks, including brake testing, recovery procedures, tunnel ventilation systems, supervision and security systems, lighting, communications, and the start of hands-on training for Auckland’s metro drivers and station staff, among many others.”

“CRL will be a gamechanger for Auckland’s public transport network, turning Britomart from a dead-end station into a through station, enhancing connections between the central city and the wider rail network,” Simeon Brown says.

“The first train through CRL is an important milestone for the project. Once complete, CRL will result in significant time savings, and make public transport a much more viable option for Aucklanders.”

“This is momentous for the City Rail Link programme and Auckland ratepayers who have made a significant contribution, alongside government, to get this project completed,” says Mayor Wayne Brown.

“Our city deserves a public transport system that will deliver for Aucklanders and visitors alike. I’ve always said I was determined to get the project finished and over the line, and while the project has had its fair share of challenges and there are lessons we’ll take from it, I’m pleased to see that progress has been made and that we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the CRL project to get us to this point. There is a lot more work to do, but today represents an important milestone in moving from a construction site into a railway,” Mr Bishop says.

“Tens of thousands of Auckland commuters are right behind you, and they’re looking forward to experiencing the benefits your hard work will deliver when CRL opens next year.”

Note:

Once operational, City Rail Link (CRL) benefits for Auckland passengers at peak times include:

On the Southern Line – trains every 5 minutes (compared to 10 minutes currently) north of Puhinui, every 8 minutes between Papakura and Homai, and every 10 minutes between Pukekohe and Drury

On the Eastern Line – trains every 5 minutes between Sylvia Park and Ōrākei

On the Western Line – trains every 8 minutes between Swanson and Maungawhau

Subject to Auckland Transport confirming train timetables, the combination of using the CRL tunnel and reduced temporary speed restrictions are expected to see:

Maungawhau (Mt Eden) to Waitematā (Britomart): under 10 minutes (half the current time)

Kingsland to Waitematā (Britomart): 13 minutes (8 minutes faster than currently)

Henderson to Waitematā (Britomart): 38 minutes (8 minutes faster than currently)

