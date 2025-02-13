Democracy Matters

The Whangarei District Council being forced to fluoridate their local water supply is facing a despotic Soviet-era disgrace.

This is not a matter of being pro-fluoride or anti-fluoride. It is a matter of what New Zealanders see and value as democracy in our country.

Individual democratically elected Councillors are not only being threatened with huge fines, they are now being threatened with imprisonment – all for disagreeing with a foolish law change and forcing Wellington-based bureaucrats to act.

All the Council is fighting for is to have a referendum on the matter so locals can have a voice.

The fluoridation law change removing referendum had its first reading in 2016 - we were the only Party in parliament to vote against the changes.

New Zealand First said then, and now, that these decisions should be made by the locals through an open and transparent debate followed by a referendum.

It is chilling that we have got to a point in New Zealand where elected politicians are being threatened with imprisonment just for doing their jobs, standing up for democracy, and asking for a vote.

