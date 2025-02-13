Swift Biosecurity Response To Fruit Fly Has Positive Outcome

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Biosecurity

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard has today applauded the efforts of a south Auckland community, the horticulture industry and Biosecurity New Zealand, to mark the end of the Oriental fruit fly response.

Biosecurity New Zealand has now lifted controls on movement of fruit and vegetables in the suburb of Papatoetoe following no further finds of fruit flies since a single male Oriental fruit fly was discovered in a surveillance trap in the suburb in early January.

“This is great news, particularly for our $7 billion horticulture export industry, which could have been devastated by the establishment of a fruit fly population in New Zealand,” Mr Hoggard says.

Mr Hoggard thanks the South Auckland community and sector groups for their support during the biosecurity response.

“Residents have worked with the movement restrictions and regular checking of traps in their gardens and we're extremely grateful for their support.

“This response has been vital to our success in keeping fruit fly out of New Zealand. It could not have happened without backing from the community and the horticultural sector,” Mr Hoggard says.

“The discovery has highlighted the importance of a small country like New Zealand having a strong biosecurity system.

“I would especially like to thank Biosecurity New Zealand staff for their work to rapidly stand up a response while most of us were enjoying a Christmas holiday.

“Incursions of pests and diseases don't take a break and that's why our biosecurity system doesn’t either.

“The dedication of skilled staff is vital to protect New Zealand’s valuable agricultural and horticultural exports.”

Biosecurity New Zealand’s national fruit fly surveillance programme will continue, which includes a network of fruit fly traps.

“This find last month shows the effectiveness of our surveillance trapping system. There are more than 7,800 traps set nationwide and checked regularly. These enable us to find fruit flies early and enable a faster and more effective response if finds are made, like we did in Papatoetoe,” Mr Hoggard says.

