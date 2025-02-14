Bloodbath Continues For Health Leadership

The Government continues to tear apart New Zealand’s health leadership, sacking or forcing the resignation of our top medical experts.

“I am concerned to hear of the resignation of the Director-General of Heath Dr Diana Sarfati today,” Acting Labour health spokesperson Peeni Henare said.

“Christopher Luxon thinks a purge of health leadership will turnaround the health system while he refuses to invest properly for the health of New Zealanders.

“Dr Sarfati is a world-leading cancer research expert, improving survival rates and closing inequities in treatment. If the Government doesn’t reach its cancer targets without Dr Sarfati they have no one to blame but themselves.

“We acknowledge Dr Sarfati’s leadership when the Ministry of Health continued to give evidenced based advice on tobacco control despite a hostile government.

“Health is complex, and firing the leadership may come back to haunt the Prime Minister.

“As Simeon Brown struggles to get up to speed on the complex health portfolio, it’s as if Christopher Luxon is getting rid of everyone who disagrees with him. It’s an absolute disgrace, causing damage that will ripple for years to come.

“The Director-General of Health has gone, the Director of Public Health stepped down, the Health New Zealand board was sacked and the Health New Zealand Chief Executive resigned.

“The executive leadership team of Health New Zealand has been gutted, and organisation’s Chief Financial Officer was structured out of a job. Luxon is fast running out of other people to blame for his Government’s failures.

“I wish Dr Diana Sarfati all the best for her next role and thank her for her commitment, mahi and expertise she gave for the better health of New Zealand,” Peeni Henare said.

