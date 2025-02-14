Job Losses From Kinleith Mill Closure Devastating

The hundreds of jobs lost needlessly as a result of the Kinleith Mill paper production closure will have a devastating impact on the Tokoroa community - something that could have easily been avoided.

“If our regions are to not only survive but thrive, they are going to need much more support than they are currently getting,” says the Green Party spokesperson for Regional Development Scott Willis.

“This is absolutely devastating for this community and especially for Tokoroa, the heart of the South Waikato. This doesn’t just affect 230 families, this will devastate the local economy and lead to local businesses closing down and subsequent job losses within the community.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Winston Peters, Minister of Regional Development, Shane Jones, and local MP, Louise Upston, have all made commitments to this community to solve this issue. Closing the paper machine is not even remotely solving this issue.

“The Government can still act and help build a local economy that works for people and planet, instead of one which exhausts and exploits both. Instead of relying on risky overseas companies for investment, we need to start investing in ourselves, a sustainable energy market and future industries.

“We have a plan for a Future Workforce Agency to strategically upskill New Zealanders and coordinate industrial planning. Our Jobs for Nature plan will also be a central plank for providing people with meaningful and stable work.

“But until the rules of our energy system are changed, our communities will continue to suffer from job losses, issues of supply, and higher energy prices.

“Let’s support our regional communities and help unlock the potential for future industries by reforming our electricity market into one that prioritises people and planet over profits,” says Scott Willis.

© Scoop Media

