Nicola Willis Tone Deaf As 230 Jobs Lost

Nicola Willis thought it was the perfect time to celebrate today, while 230 people lost their jobs.

Her press release titled ‘Manufacturing increase welcomed’ landed as the people of Tokoroa are only just coming to terms with the closure of the Kinleith paper mill.

“Talk about tone deaf. People are hurting, whānau don’t know what to do, and instead of showing any kind of humility, Nicola Willis is sitting in her Beehive office patting herself on the back,” Labour employment spokesperson Willie Jackson said.

“As she is crowing about the sector doing well, 230 people no longer have a job or an income.

“Many of them would have thought the Government would act. Especially after the deputy Prime Minister promised he’d do something about it. Instead, they’ve let the paper mill close with no plan to help the workers and Nicola Willis thought it was her time to shine.

“Shame on her, and shame on this Government for doing nothing,” Willie Jackson said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

